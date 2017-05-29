PlayStation 3 Production Ends in Japan - News

posted 10 hours ago

Sony has officially stopped production on the PlayStation 3 in Japan.

The 500GB model, the last PlayStation 3 model in production in Japan, now shipments as "ended."

The PlayStation 3 launched over 10 years ago in November 2006.

Thanks Gematsu.

