Sony to Broadcast E3 Press Conference Live in Theaters

Sony Interactive Entertainment America announced the PlayStation E3 Experience is returning this year. On Monday, June 12, Sony will broadcast the E3 Press Conference live in over 85 theaters across the US, Canada, and Latin America.
Attendees will get an exclusive poster and #76 from the PlayStation Collectible Card series.
Tickets will be free and available here starting Tuesday, May 30 at 10am PT / 1pm ET.
Here is the list of theaters:
|Theater Name
|City
|State / Province
|Anchorage 16
|Anchorage
|AK
|Trussville Stadium 16
|Birmingham
|AL
|Mobile Stadium 18
|Mobile
|AL
|Tinseltown Benton
|Benton
|AR
|Surprise 14
|Surprise
|AZ
|Century Park Place 20
|Tucson
|AZ
|Daly City 20
|Daly City
|CA
|Century City 15
|Los Angeles
|CA
|LA Live 14
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Century 20 Downtown Redwood City
|Redwood City
|CA
|Mission Valley 20
|San Diego
|CA
|Van Ness 14
|San Francisco
|CA
|Denver Pavilions 15
|Denver
|CO
|Meadows 12
|Lone Tree
|CO
|Bloomfield 8
|Bloomfield
|CT
|Gallery Place 14
|Washington
|DC
|Brandywine Town Center 16
|Wilmington
|DE
|Avenues 20
|Jacksonville
|FL
|Waterford Lakes 20
|Orlando
|FL
|Sunset Place 24
|South Miami
|FL
|Sawgrass 23
|Sunrise
|FL
|Hollywood 24 @ N I-85
|Chamblee
|GA
|Dole Cannery Stadium 18
|Honolulu
|HI
|Davenport 53 IMAX
|Davenport
|IA
|Boise Stadium 22
|Boise
|ID
|River East 21
|Chicago
|IL
|Galaxy 14
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Hollywood Stadium 14 Topeka
|Topeka
|KS
|Tinseltown Louisville
|Louisville
|KY
|Elmwood Palace 20
|Elmwood
|LA
|Fenway Stadium 13
|Boston
|MA
|Solomon Pond 15
|Marlborough
|MA
|Rockville Center 13
|Rockville
|MD
|Brunswick 10
|Brunswick
|ME
|Lansing Mall 12
|Lansing
|MI
|Brooklyn Center 20
|Minneapolis
|MN
|Kansas City 18 Cinemas
|Kansas City
|MO
|Gallatin Valley Cinemas 11
|Bozeman
|MT
|Stonecrest At Piper Glen 22
|Charlotte
|NC
|North Hills Stadium 14
|Raleigh
|NC
|Oakview Plaza 24
|Omaha
|NE
|Fox Run Stadium 15
|Newington
|NH
|Hamilton 24
|Hamilton
|NJ
|Seacourt 10
|Toms River
|NJ
|Century 14 Downtown Albuquerque
|Albuquerque
|NM
|Village Square 18
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Union Square 14
|New York
|NY
|E-Walk 42nd Street 13
|New York
|NY
|Transit Center 18 plus IMAX
|Williamsville
|NY
|Georgesville Square 16
|Columbus
|OH
|Milford 16
|Milford
|OH
|Tinseltown USA Oklahoma City
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|Lloyd Center 10 Cinema
|Portland
|OR
|Riverview Plaza 17
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Cinemark 17 Pittsburgh Mills plus IMAX
|Tarentum
|PA
|Sandhill Stadium Cinema 16
|Columbia
|SC
|Sioux Falls Stadium 14
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Opry Mills 20 plus IMAX
|Nashville
|TN
|Metropolitan Stadium 14
|Austin
|TX
|Northpark Center 15
|Dallas
|TX
|Houston Marq’e Stadium 23
|Houston
|TX
|Cielo Vista 18
|San Antonio
|TX
|Salt Lake City 16
|Salt Lake City
|UT
|Westchester Common 16
|Midlothian
|VA
|Lynnhaven 18
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|Lincoln Square Cinemas
|Bellevue
|WA
|Pacific Place 11
|Seattle
|WA
|Renaissance Cinema
|Sturtevant
|WI
|Morgantown Stadium 12
|Morgantown
|WV
|Fox Theater 6
|Laramie
|WY
|Scotiabank Theatre Chinook
|Calgary
|Alberta
|Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis
|Burnaby
|British Columbia
|Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg
|Winnipeg
|Manitoba
|Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
|Toronto
|Ontario
|Cinéma Banque Scotia Montréal
|Montréal
|Quebec
When others go small Sony goes BIG!
I've always wanted to go to one of these...maybe I'll get tickets.
Maybe ill take the day off for this.
Ah! Nothing in my province. Oh well.
The past 2 times have been a real treat so count me in.
This might be really cool, but my work schedule wont permit me to attend.
