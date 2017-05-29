Sony to Broadcast E3 Press Conference Live in Theaters - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment America announced the PlayStation E3 Experience is returning this year. On Monday, June 12, Sony will broadcast the E3 Press Conference live in over 85 theaters across the US, Canada, and Latin America.

Attendees will get an exclusive poster and #76 from the PlayStation Collectible Card series.

Tickets will be free and available here starting Tuesday, May 30 at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

Here is the list of theaters:

Theater Name City State / Province Anchorage 16 Anchorage AK Trussville Stadium 16 Birmingham AL Mobile Stadium 18 Mobile AL Tinseltown Benton Benton AR Surprise 14 Surprise AZ Century Park Place 20 Tucson AZ Daly City 20 Daly City CA Century City 15 Los Angeles CA LA Live 14 Los Angeles CA Century 20 Downtown Redwood City Redwood City CA Mission Valley 20 San Diego CA Van Ness 14 San Francisco CA Denver Pavilions 15 Denver CO Meadows 12 Lone Tree CO Bloomfield 8 Bloomfield CT Gallery Place 14 Washington DC Brandywine Town Center 16 Wilmington DE Avenues 20 Jacksonville FL Waterford Lakes 20 Orlando FL Sunset Place 24 South Miami FL Sawgrass 23 Sunrise FL Hollywood 24 @ N I-85 Chamblee GA Dole Cannery Stadium 18 Honolulu HI Davenport 53 IMAX Davenport IA Boise Stadium 22 Boise ID River East 21 Chicago IL Galaxy 14 Indianapolis IN Hollywood Stadium 14 Topeka Topeka KS Tinseltown Louisville Louisville KY Elmwood Palace 20 Elmwood LA Fenway Stadium 13 Boston MA Solomon Pond 15 Marlborough MA Rockville Center 13 Rockville MD Brunswick 10 Brunswick ME Lansing Mall 12 Lansing MI Brooklyn Center 20 Minneapolis MN Kansas City 18 Cinemas Kansas City MO Gallatin Valley Cinemas 11 Bozeman MT Stonecrest At Piper Glen 22 Charlotte NC North Hills Stadium 14 Raleigh NC Oakview Plaza 24 Omaha NE Fox Run Stadium 15 Newington NH Hamilton 24 Hamilton NJ Seacourt 10 Toms River NJ Century 14 Downtown Albuquerque Albuquerque NM Village Square 18 Las Vegas NV Union Square 14 New York NY E-Walk 42nd Street 13 New York NY Transit Center 18 plus IMAX Williamsville NY Georgesville Square 16 Columbus OH Milford 16 Milford OH Tinseltown USA Oklahoma City Oklahoma City OK Lloyd Center 10 Cinema Portland OR Riverview Plaza 17 Philadelphia PA Cinemark 17 Pittsburgh Mills plus IMAX Tarentum PA Sandhill Stadium Cinema 16 Columbia SC Sioux Falls Stadium 14 Sioux Falls SD Opry Mills 20 plus IMAX Nashville TN Metropolitan Stadium 14 Austin TX Northpark Center 15 Dallas TX Houston Marq’e Stadium 23 Houston TX Cielo Vista 18 San Antonio TX Salt Lake City 16 Salt Lake City UT Westchester Common 16 Midlothian VA Lynnhaven 18 Virginia Beach VA Lincoln Square Cinemas Bellevue WA Pacific Place 11 Seattle WA Renaissance Cinema Sturtevant WI Morgantown Stadium 12 Morgantown WV Fox Theater 6 Laramie WY Scotiabank Theatre Chinook Calgary Alberta Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis Burnaby British Columbia Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg Winnipeg Manitoba Scotiabank Theatre Toronto Toronto Ontario Cinéma Banque Scotia Montréal Montréal Quebec

