Sony to Broadcast E3 Press Conference Live in Theaters

by William D'Angelo, posted 22 hours ago / 5,905 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment America announced the PlayStation E3 Experience is returning this year. On Monday, June 12, Sony will broadcast the E3 Press Conference live in over 85 theaters across the US, Canada, and Latin America.

Attendees will get an exclusive poster and #76 from the PlayStation Collectible Card series.

Tickets will be free and available here starting Tuesday, May 30 at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

Here is the list of theaters:

Theater NameCityState / Province
Anchorage 16 Anchorage AK
Trussville Stadium 16 Birmingham AL
Mobile Stadium 18 Mobile AL
Tinseltown Benton Benton AR
Surprise 14 Surprise AZ
Century Park Place 20 Tucson AZ
Daly City 20 Daly City CA
Century City 15 Los Angeles CA
LA Live 14 Los Angeles CA
Century 20 Downtown Redwood City Redwood City CA
Mission Valley 20 San Diego CA
Van Ness 14 San Francisco CA
Denver Pavilions 15 Denver CO
Meadows 12 Lone Tree CO
Bloomfield 8 Bloomfield CT
Gallery Place 14 Washington DC
Brandywine Town Center 16 Wilmington DE
Avenues 20 Jacksonville FL
Waterford Lakes 20 Orlando FL
Sunset Place 24 South Miami FL
Sawgrass 23 Sunrise FL
Hollywood 24 @ N I-85 Chamblee GA
Dole Cannery Stadium 18 Honolulu HI
Davenport 53 IMAX Davenport IA
Boise Stadium 22 Boise ID
River East 21 Chicago IL
Galaxy 14 Indianapolis IN
Hollywood Stadium 14 Topeka Topeka KS
Tinseltown Louisville Louisville KY
Elmwood Palace 20 Elmwood LA
Fenway Stadium 13 Boston MA
Solomon Pond 15 Marlborough MA
Rockville Center 13 Rockville MD
Brunswick 10 Brunswick ME
Lansing Mall 12 Lansing MI
Brooklyn Center 20 Minneapolis MN
Kansas City 18 Cinemas Kansas City MO
Gallatin Valley Cinemas 11 Bozeman MT
Stonecrest At Piper Glen 22 Charlotte NC
North Hills Stadium 14 Raleigh NC
Oakview Plaza 24 Omaha NE
Fox Run Stadium 15 Newington NH
Hamilton 24 Hamilton NJ
Seacourt 10 Toms River NJ
Century 14 Downtown Albuquerque Albuquerque NM
Village Square 18 Las Vegas NV
Union Square 14 New York NY
E-Walk 42nd Street 13 New York NY
Transit Center 18 plus IMAX Williamsville NY
Georgesville Square 16 Columbus OH
Milford 16 Milford OH
Tinseltown USA Oklahoma City Oklahoma City OK
Lloyd Center 10 Cinema Portland OR
Riverview Plaza 17 Philadelphia PA
Cinemark 17 Pittsburgh Mills plus IMAX Tarentum PA
Sandhill Stadium Cinema 16 Columbia SC
Sioux Falls Stadium 14 Sioux Falls SD
Opry Mills 20 plus IMAX Nashville TN
Metropolitan Stadium 14 Austin TX
Northpark Center 15 Dallas TX
Houston Marq’e Stadium 23 Houston TX
Cielo Vista 18 San Antonio TX
Salt Lake City 16 Salt Lake City UT
Westchester Common 16 Midlothian VA
Lynnhaven 18 Virginia Beach VA
Lincoln Square Cinemas Bellevue WA
Pacific Place 11 Seattle WA
Renaissance Cinema Sturtevant WI
Morgantown Stadium 12 Morgantown WV
Fox Theater 6 Laramie WY
Scotiabank Theatre Chinook Calgary Alberta
Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis Burnaby British Columbia
Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg Winnipeg Manitoba
Scotiabank Theatre Toronto Toronto Ontario
Cinéma Banque Scotia Montréal Montréal Quebec

 

Signalstar
Signalstar (22 hours ago)

When others go small Sony goes BIG!

  +7
Normchacho
Normchacho (15 hours ago)

I've always wanted to go to one of these...maybe I'll get tickets.

  +3
think-man
think-man (20 hours ago)

Maybe ill take the day off for this.

  +3
COKTOE
COKTOE (20 hours ago)

Ah! Nothing in my province. Oh well.

  +1
Areym
Areym (21 hours ago)

The past 2 times have been a real treat so count me in.

  +1
S.T.A.G.E.
S.T.A.G.E. (4 hours ago)

This might be really cool, but my work schedule wont permit me to attend.

  0