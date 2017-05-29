Shenmue III to Miss E3 2017 - News

/ 5,705 Views

by, posted 22 hours ago

Ys Net has released the third development update report for Shenmue III and revealed the game will not be at E3 2017.

View the video below:

"We have also been receiving questions from our backers regarding our plans to participate in upcoming game shows," reads the update. "While our schedule has yet to be finalized, we will be devoting June to game development and as a result, will unfortunately not be participating in any game shows. On the other hand, we look forward to bringing you our monthly updates and hope you do too."

Shenmue III is in development for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles