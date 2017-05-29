New PlayStation Releases This Week - Tekken 7 - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 17 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 2 , PS4 — Digital (Out 6/1)

, PS4 — Digital (Out 6/1) ACA NeoGeo The Last Blade , PS4 — Digital (Out 6/2)

, PS4 — Digital (Out 6/2) Briks , PS4 — Digital (Out 6/1)

, PS4 — Digital (Out 6/1) Crossout , PS4 — Digital

, PS4 — Digital Damascus Gear: Tokyo Battle HD Edition , PS4 — Digital (Out 5/31)

, PS4 — Digital (Out 5/31) Danger Zone , PS4 — Digital

, PS4 — Digital Energy Balance , PS4 — Digital (Out 6/2)

, PS4 — Digital (Out 6/2) Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood , PS4 — Digital

, PS4 — Digital Lock’s Quest , PS4 — Digital, Retail

, PS4 — Digital, Retail Oh… Sir! The Insult Simulator , PS4 — Digital

, PS4 — Digital Paddle vs. Paddle , PS4 — Digital

, PS4 — Digital Polarity: Ultimate Edition , PS4 — Digital

, PS4 — Digital Shu , PS Vita — Digital

, PS Vita — Digital Star Trek: Bridge Crew , PS VR — Digital, Retail

, PS VR — Digital, Retail Tekken 7 , PS4 — Digital, Retail (Out 6/2)

, PS4 — Digital, Retail (Out 6/2) Thea: The Awakening , PS4 — Digital (Out 5/31)

, PS4 — Digital (Out 5/31) Ys Origin, PS Vita — Digital

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

