New PlayStation Releases This Week - Tekken 7

New PlayStation Releases This Week - Tekken 7 - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 23 hours ago / 5,403 Views

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 17 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

  • ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 2PS4 — Digital (Out 6/1)
  • ACA NeoGeo The Last BladePS4 — Digital (Out 6/2)
  • BriksPS4 — Digital (Out 6/1)
  • CrossoutPS4 — Digital
  • Damascus Gear: Tokyo Battle HD EditionPS4 — Digital (Out 5/31)
  • Danger ZonePS4 — Digital
  • Energy BalancePS4 — Digital (Out 6/2)
  • Enigmatis 2: The Mists of RavenwoodPS4 — Digital
  • Lock’s QuestPS4 — Digital, Retail
  • Oh… Sir! The Insult SimulatorPS4 — Digital
  • Paddle vs. PaddlePS4 — Digital
  • Polarity: Ultimate EditionPS4 — Digital
  • ShuPS Vita — Digital
  • Star Trek: Bridge CrewPS VR — Digital, Retail
  • Tekken 7PS4 — Digital, Retail (Out 6/2)
  • Thea: The AwakeningPS4 — Digital (Out 5/31)
  • Ys OriginPS Vita — Digital

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

1 Comments

Madword
Madword (20 hours ago)

Star Trek for me, really looking forward to it and seems like the perfect game for VR.

  • 0