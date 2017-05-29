New PlayStation Releases This Week - Tekken 7 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 23 hours ago / 5,403 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 17 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 2, PS4 — Digital (Out 6/1)
- ACA NeoGeo The Last Blade, PS4 — Digital (Out 6/2)
- Briks, PS4 — Digital (Out 6/1)
- Crossout, PS4 — Digital
- Damascus Gear: Tokyo Battle HD Edition, PS4 — Digital (Out 5/31)
- Danger Zone, PS4 — Digital
- Energy Balance, PS4 — Digital (Out 6/2)
- Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood, PS4 — Digital
- Lock’s Quest, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Oh… Sir! The Insult Simulator, PS4 — Digital
- Paddle vs. Paddle, PS4 — Digital
- Polarity: Ultimate Edition, PS4 — Digital
- Shu, PS Vita — Digital
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew, PS VR — Digital, Retail
- Tekken 7, PS4 — Digital, Retail (Out 6/2)
- Thea: The Awakening, PS4 — Digital (Out 5/31)
- Ys Origin, PS Vita — Digital
