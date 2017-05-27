Phantom Trigger Coming to Switch, Steam This Summer - News

Publisher tinyBuild announced today that its upcoming neon slasher Phantom Trigger will be coming to Nintendo Switch and Steam this summer. More platform announcements are forthcoming.

Phantom Trigger is a fast-paced action game with RPG and Rogue-like elements. It promises to include a branching story with multiple endings.

Players can download the PC alpha directly from the Phantom Trigger website now.

