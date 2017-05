Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Coming West this September - News

/ 6,171 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

NIS America announced Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 in North America on September 12 and in Europe on September 15.

View the opening movie below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Ys returns with a brand new adventure for the first time in 8 years! Adol awakens shipwrecked and stranded on a cursed island. There, he and the other shipwrecked passengers he rescues form a village to challenge fearsome beasts and mysterious ruins on the isolated island. Amidst this, Adol begins to dream of a mysterious blue-haired maiden living in a unknown world. Join Adol as he unravels the riddle of the cursed isle and the bluehaired maiden Dana in Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana.

Key Features

An Epic Tale – Follow Adol and his companions on his latest adventure to unlock the mysteries of the cursed island.

– Follow Adol and his companions on his latest adventure to unlock the mysteries of the cursed island. Another Side – Unravel the mystery of the blue-haired maiden Dana through her own, unique gameplay segments.

– Unravel the mystery of the blue-haired maiden Dana through her own, unique gameplay segments. It Takes a Village – Rescue your fellow shipwrecked passengers and bring them to your village where they will provide valuable services.

– Rescue your fellow shipwrecked passengers and bring them to your village where they will provide valuable services. Party On – Switch characters on the fly as you battle ferocious foes in lightning-fast combat.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles