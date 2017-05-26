EA Play 2017 Lineup Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 6,367 Views
Electronic Arts announced there will be over 140 hands-on gaming stations where fans can play the latest games from EA at EA Play 2017 next month.
The first 2,000 fans that play Star Wars Battlefront II will get a numbered, limited edition poster. On Sunday and Monday, EA will be giving away 500 free copies of Madden NFL 17 and FIFA 17 to the first 500 people who play Madden NFL 18 and EA SPORTS FIFA 18, respectively.
Here is the lineup of playable games:
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- FIFA 18
- Madden NFL 18
- NBA LIVE 18
- The latest Need for Speed experience
- The Sims Mobile and The Sims 4
- Battlefield 1: In The Name of the Tsar
- New content from Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes and Titanfall 2
- Madden NFL Mobile
- NBA LIVE Mobile
- EA Sports FIFA on the Nintendo Switch
- Saturday June 10 from 4pm - 8pm
- Sunday June 11 from 12pm - 6pm
- Monday June 12 from 12pm - 5pm
