EA Play 2017 Lineup Revealed - News

by, posted 12 hours ago

Electronic Arts announced there will be over 140 hands-on gaming stations where fans can play the latest games from EA at EA Play 2017 next month.

The first 2,000 fans that play Star Wars Battlefront II will get a numbered, limited edition poster. On Sunday and Monday, EA will be giving away 500 free copies of Madden NFL 17 and FIFA 17 to the first 500 people who play Madden NFL 18 and EA SPORTS FIFA 18, respectively.

Here is the lineup of playable games:

Star Wars Battlefront II

FIFA 18

Madden NFL 18

NBA LIVE 18

The latest Need for Speed experience

The Sims Mobile and The Sims 4

Battlefield 1: In The Name of the Tsar

New content from Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes and Titanfall 2

Madden NFL Mobile

NBA LIVE Mobile

EA Sports FIFA on the Nintendo Switch

Here is the schedule:

Saturday June 10 from 4pm - 8pm

Sunday June 11 from 12pm - 6pm

Monday June 12 from 12pm - 5pm

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

