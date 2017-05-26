Monster Hunter XX Coming to the Nintendo Switch

Monster Hunter XX Coming to the Nintendo Switch - News

by Salvatore Fidanza, posted 10 hours ago / 8,818 Views

The official Monster Hunter Twitter account has confirmed that the latest Monster Hunter game will be receiving a Nintendo Switch port in Japan.

No other details were given, but we might hear more during the Monster Hunter 2017 Championship, which will be held this Saturday in Japan.


More Articles

5 Comments

WagnerPaiva
WagnerPaiva (9 hours ago)

Now, Pokemon. Then, the world belongs to Nintendo.

  • +9
Teriol
Teriol (5 hours ago)

World domination you're rigth, it's just gameover for sony hahaha

  • 0
Tryklon
Tryklon (9 hours ago)

Did you say 15 million consoles first year? Seems about right...

  • +7
routsounmanman
routsounmanman (6 hours ago)

How can one compete in a Monster Hunter Championship? It's a co-op game... Time?

  • +5
mikrolik
mikrolik (8 hours ago)

So I guess it only took one day to debunk the idea that Ultra Street Fighter II would be solely responsible for Capcom's support (or possible lack thereof) of the Switch?

  • +5
Ljink96
Ljink96 (8 hours ago)

Not even that, it was within probably 12 hours.

  • +5
defomep
defomep (2 hours ago)

My best friend's ex-wife makes Bucks75/hr on the laptop. She has been unemployed for eight months but last month her income with big fat bonus was over Bucks9000 just working on the laptop for a few hours. Read more on this site..... TT^^TT^T^T^T^T^T www.FlashCash3.com

  • -4