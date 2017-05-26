Monster Hunter XX Coming to the Nintendo Switch - NewsSalvatore Fidanza, posted 10 hours ago / 8,818 Views
The official Monster Hunter Twitter account has confirmed that the latest Monster Hunter game will be receiving a Nintendo Switch port in Japan.
é€Ÿå ±ã§ã™ï¼ã€Žãƒ¢ãƒ³ã‚¹ã‚¿ãƒ¼ãƒãƒ³ã‚¿ãƒ¼ãƒ€ãƒ–ãƒ«ã‚¯ãƒã‚¹ Nintendo Switch Ver.ã€ç™ºå£²æ±ºå®šï¼ãƒ¢ãƒ³ãƒãƒ³ã‚·ãƒªãƒ¼ã‚ºæœ€å¤§ç´šã®ç‹©ã‚Šã”ãŸãˆãŒNintendo Switchã§æ¥½ã—ã‚€ã“ã¨ãŒã§ãã¾ã™ã‚ˆï½žï¼https://t.co/CXQuLkXAKo #MHXX #nintendoswitch pic.twitter.com/j2pdsvmOtj— MHXX Official (@MHXX_CAPCOM) May 26, 2017
No other details were given, but we might hear more during the Monster Hunter 2017 Championship, which will be held this Saturday in Japan.
More Articles
Now, Pokemon. Then, the world belongs to Nintendo.
World domination you're rigth, it's just gameover for sony hahaha
- 0
Did you say 15 million consoles first year? Seems about right...
How can one compete in a Monster Hunter Championship? It's a co-op game... Time?
So I guess it only took one day to debunk the idea that Ultra Street Fighter II would be solely responsible for Capcom's support (or possible lack thereof) of the Switch?
Not even that, it was within probably 12 hours.
- +5
My best friend's ex-wife makes Bucks75/hr on the laptop. She has been unemployed for eight months but last month her income with big fat bonus was over Bucks9000 just working on the laptop for a few hours. Read more on this site..... TT^^TT^T^T^T^T^T www.FlashCash3.com
5 Comments