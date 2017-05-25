Castlevania Animated Series Premieres July 7 on Netflix, Debut Trailer Released - News

/ 5,389 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

The Castlevania animated series will premiere on July 7 on Netflix.

View the debut trailer below:





The first season will have four, 30 minute episodes. The second season will premiere in 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles