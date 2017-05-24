Fallout 4 Free to Play This Weekend on Xbox One and PC - News

posted 15 hours ago

Fallout 4 will be free to play this weekend on the Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam.

Starting tomorrow, May 25, Fallout 4 will be made available to download for free to Xbox Live Gold members and Steam users.

Xbox Live Gold members can download the game starting at 12:01am PT / 3:01am ET / 8:01am BST. The game will be playable through Sunday, May 28 at 11:59pm PT / 2:59am ET / 7:59am BST.

Steam users can download the game starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. The game will be playable through Sunday, May 28 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST.

