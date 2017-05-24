Crackdown 3 Will be an Xbox Play Anywhere Title - News

/ 6,378 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

Microsoft announced Crackdown 3 will be an Xbox Play Anywhere title.

If you purchase one copy of the game it will be available to play on the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs.

Crackdown 3 will indeed be a Play Anywhere title! https://t.co/radWMMG0KT — Crackdown (@crackdown) May 23, 2017

More information on Crackdown 3 is expected at E3 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles