IO Interactive Hit With Layoffs - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 15 hours ago / 6,499 Views
Hitman developer IO Interactive announced the company has laid off an unspecified number of employees.
An update from the studio: pic.twitter.com/k0aoms5cOQ— Io-Interactive (@IOInteractive) May 23, 2017
The layoffs follow the news earlier this month that Square Enix is looking to sell off the studio.
Square Enix doesn't know what good developers are anymore. They clearly have lost any connection to what gamers want. At least the understand that outsourcing a good thing (Looking at you Platinum)
Hope they land on their feet soon.
