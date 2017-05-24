Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops Japanese Charts Again, Prey Debuts in 5th - News

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained at the top of the Japanese charts in its fourth week with sales of 28,781 units, according to Media Create for the week ending May 21.

Prey (PS4) was one of two new games in the top 20. It debuted in fifth with sales of 7,105 units. Danganronpa 1•2 Reload (PS4) debuted in eighth with sales of 3,880 units.





The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales of 26,114 units. The 3DS sold 18,060 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 17,314 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 4,088 units. The PlayStation 3 sold 327 units, the Wii U sold 184 units and the Xbox One sold 103 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 28,781 (440,696) [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 12,643 (1,479,189) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 10,849 (465,631) [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco, 04/27/17) – 7,470 (146,408) [PS4] Prey (Bethesda Softworks, 05/18/17) – 7,105 (New) [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 4,740 (330,293) [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 04/20/17) – 4,400 (179,268) [PS4] Danganronpa 1•2 Reload (Spike Chunsoft, 05/18/17) – 3,880 (New) [PS4] Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 3,302 (55,979) [Wii U] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,286 (122,993) [3DS] Attack on Titan: Escape from Certain Death (Koei Tecmo, 05/11/17) – 3,238 (11,837) [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 3,043 (3,262,880) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,937 (211,793) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 2,905 (178,852) [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo, 03/30/17) – 2,865 (92,829) [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 2,863 (336,943) [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 2,774 (1,041,237) [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 2,753 (76,436) [PS4] Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft, 03/09/17) – 2,468 (180,413) [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft, 12/10/15) – 2,426 (194,471)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

