Xbox Game Pass Launches June 1

posted 15 hours ago

Microsoft announced Xbox Game Pass launches on June 1 for $9.99 / CA$11.99 / €9.99 / £7.99 per month. There is also a 14 day free trail.

The service will provide unlimited access to over 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles. This includes Halo 5: Guardians, LEGO Batman, NBA 2K16, Payday 2: Crimewave Edition. BioShock Infinite, and Saints Row IV: Re-Elected.

