Zombie FPS Dead Alliance announced for PS4, Xbox One and PC - News

/ 6,141 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

The team-based multiplayer FPS, Dead Alliance, launches for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on August 29 for $29.99.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Zombies in Dead Alliance are not just the enemy; they are weapons that can be strategically used to distract and destroy unsuspecting human foes in combat. Seize the dead – or find yourself counted among them. Set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland where military bases are humanity’s last city-states, Dead Alliance pits warring teams of players against each other for survival in a world ravaged by the zombie plague. It features a variety of single-player and 4v4 multiplayer modes, including Team Deathmatch, Free for All, King of the Hill, and Capture and Hold, as well as the MOBA-inspired Attrition mode and Solo Survival mode. Dead Alliance lets players customize and upgrade their loadouts with an arsenal of high-powered, military-grade weapons and advanced zombie-controlling tech called zMods. Examples of zMods include the Enrager – a pheromone bomb that turns a single zombie into a soldier of superior strength and resistance on your side – and the PAM grenade, which puts four zombies to work for you, but does not increase their damage resistance. Use these and many more zMods available in the game to get the undead to join forces with you!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles