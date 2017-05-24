Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Launches This Summer for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Kalypso Media announced Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on July 28 in Europe and August 1 in North America.

Here is an overview of the game:

Shadow Tactics is a hardcore tactical stealth game set in Japan around the Edo period. Take control of a team of deadly specialists and sneak in the shadows between dozens of enemies. Choose your approach when infiltrating mighty castles, snowy mountain monasteries or hidden forest camps. Set traps, poison your opponents or completely avoid enemy contact. The group is composed of very different personalities. Working together as a team seems impossible at first. Yet over the course of many missions, trust is won and friendships are made. The characters develop their own dynamic and each member will have to face their own personal demons. One of the leaders of this team is Hayato, an agile ninja, who clears the way through his enemies silently, with his sword and shuriken. Samurai Mugen prefers a more powerful approach and can defeat more fiends at one time, but thus also forfeiting flexibility. Aiko is a master of camouflage when she distracts enemies disguised as a Geisha. And the street child Yuki places traps and decoys enemies towards their deadly fate. The mysterious marksman Takuma however, relies on his sniper rifle and takes care of the enemies from a distance. The player has to carefully evaluate his options in order to master the challenging missions: how will the characters behave as a team? Which one is best equipped for each task? How can they best master the given missions? Come up with your own ingenious tactics to vanquish enemies and complete missions.

Features

Play as five completely different characters with their unique skill set.

Conquer seemingly impossible challenges where you are outnumbered ten to one.

Find dozens of ways to take out your opponents the way you want.

Jump from roof to roof and climb large buildings to attack the enemy from above.

Explore beautiful environments of ancient Japan in the Edo era.

Choose from three difficulty levels to match your skill.

