Quake Champions Sorlag Trailer Released - News

/ 6,155 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Bethesda Softworks has released the ninth Champion character trailer for Quake Champions. This trailer introduces Sorlag.

View it below:

Here is an overview of Sorlag:

Sorlag was born and bred for one purpose: Hunt the warmbloods. After being pulled into the Dreamlands, she continues to hone her skills, tracking down her opponents in the Arenas and slaughtering them without mercy. With her toxic acid spit, she’s able to lay down damage-dealing traps to sway a fight to her advantage.



View the other Quake Champions trailers here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles