Arms Introduction Trailer Released - News

posted 16 hours ago

Nintendo has released an introduction trailer for Arms. It introduces the characters, equippable Arms, gameplay modes, and more.

View it below:

Arms launches for worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on June 16.

