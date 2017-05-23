Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Details Leaked - News

posted 12 hours ago

A crossover between Ubisoft's Rabbids and Nintendo's Mario seems to be in the works, as artwork and details for Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle have been leaked.

According to the leak, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will be unveiled at E3, and is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch this August.

