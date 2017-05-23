Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Details Leaked - NewsSalvatore Fidanza, posted 12 hours ago / 7,745 Views
A crossover between Ubisoft's Rabbids and Nintendo's Mario seems to be in the works, as artwork and details for Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle have been leaked.
According to the leak, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will be unveiled at E3, and is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch this August.
More Articles
Whelp, looks like Zelda won't be Game of the Year after all...
- +24
Ow!! Actually laughed so hard it hurt :P
- +1
Yoshi is playable it seems, a much better choice than the usual blue or red toad. I I am now interested in this game.
Still haven't decided if this is crazy enough to work or just plain crazy.
We'll have to wait until we see the actual game before knowing if it's a good or bad idea, although I doubt Nintendo will let anyone ruin their biggest IP.
Yoshi and Peach with arm cannons look badass. This looks very interesting. Need to see gameplay.
Before I didn't thought this sounded interesting. Now I think I have changed my mind. Looks fun, and it is 2 player co-op. Could consider it..
Buying it Day One, looks really funny
Surprise at announcement..... Hmmmmmmm
Reviews are a part of their launch strategy? So either they are assuming they'll be good or they are MAKING SURE $$$;) They're gonna be good
"Self-defense kick-ass" I thought this was a kids' game. XD
lol it could really be like a Super Mario RPG 2, or it can be a shitfest
Nintendo is teasing the reviews already... Totally not biased reviews incoming.
Are review conspiracies your new thing? If this game gets above a 70 on Meta, surprise good game notwithstanding, I'll maybe be able to take you a little more seriously on this.
- 0
12 Comments