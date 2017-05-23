Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Details Leaked

by Salvatore Fidanza, posted 12 hours ago / 7,745 Views

A crossover between Ubisoft's Rabbids and Nintendo's Mario seems to be in the works, as artwork and details for Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle have been leaked

 

According to the leak, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will be unveiled at E3, and is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch this August.


12 Comments

Green098
Green098 (12 hours ago)

Whelp, looks like Zelda won't be Game of the Year after all...

  • +24
ktay95
ktay95 (10 hours ago)

Ow!! Actually laughed so hard it hurt :P

  • +1
Metroid33slayer
Metroid33slayer (11 hours ago)

Yoshi is playable it seems, a much better choice than the usual blue or red toad. I I am now interested in this game.

  • +5
Nuvendil
Nuvendil (10 hours ago)

Still haven't decided if this is crazy enough to work or just plain crazy.

  • +3
JEMC
JEMC (11 hours ago)

We'll have to wait until we see the actual game before knowing if it's a good or bad idea, although I doubt Nintendo will let anyone ruin their biggest IP.

  • +3
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (9 hours ago)

Yoshi and Peach with arm cannons look badass. This looks very interesting. Need to see gameplay.

  • +1
Bandorr
Bandorr (11 hours ago)

Before I didn't thought this sounded interesting. Now I think I have changed my mind. Looks fun, and it is 2 player co-op. Could consider it..

  • +1
Luke888
Luke888 (12 hours ago)

Buying it Day One, looks really funny

  • +1
tripenfall
tripenfall (1 hour ago)

Surprise at announcement..... Hmmmmmmm

  • 0
Shadowcat
Shadowcat (5 hours ago)

Reviews are a part of their launch strategy? So either they are assuming they'll be good or they are MAKING SURE $$$;) They're gonna be good

  • 0
CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (9 hours ago)

"Self-defense kick-ass" I thought this was a kids' game. XD

  • 0
TorterraBoy
TorterraBoy (10 hours ago)

lol it could really be like a Super Mario RPG 2, or it can be a shitfest

  • 0
BraLoD
BraLoD (10 hours ago)

Nintendo is teasing the reviews already... Totally not biased reviews incoming.

  • -4
NintendoPie
NintendoPie (3 hours ago)

Are review conspiracies your new thing? If this game gets above a 70 on Meta, surprise good game notwithstanding, I'll maybe be able to take you a little more seriously on this.

  • 0