June Games with Gold Announced - News

by, posted 16 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for June 2017. Two Xbox Ones game and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One.

The Games with Gold for June are:

SpeedRunners ($14.99) - Available for the whole month on Xbox One

Phantom Dust Multiplayer DLC Pack ($14.99)Available for the whole month on Xbox One

Watch Dogs ($29.99) - From June 16 to July 15 on Xbox One

Assassin’s Creed III ($19.99) - From June 1 to June 15 on Xbox 360 & Xbox One

Dragon Age: Origins ($14.99) - From June 16 to June 30 on Xbox 360 & Xbox One

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

