June Games with Gold Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 16 hours ago / 6,323 Views
Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for June 2017. Two Xbox Ones game and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One.
The Games with Gold for June are:
- SpeedRunners ($14.99) - Available for the whole month on Xbox One
- Phantom Dust Multiplayer DLC Pack ($14.99)Available for the whole month on Xbox One
- Watch Dogs ($29.99) - From June 16 to July 15 on Xbox One
- Assassin’s Creed III ($19.99) - From June 1 to June 15 on Xbox 360 & Xbox One
- Dragon Age: Origins ($14.99) - From June 16 to June 30 on Xbox 360 & Xbox One
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Great month. 3 AAA games, a fun indie, and free DLC for Phantom Dust remaster.
Perfekt
Gold is so much better than PS Plus.
It's all a matter of opinion and gaming tastes to be honest, besides, I already own all the games here, I'd rather get a few indie games I've never played before than games I already own, there's no value in that is there :P
- -2
This month is a reminder why BC is awesome.
Wow.
Pretty good month already have a physical copy of AC III but might as well get it digital and actually start playing it.
Amazing month for GwG.
That moment you realize that Dragon Age Origins is 8 years old... These aren't bad games if you've managed to miss out on them for the last number of years but strangely wanted to play them.
