This Week's Deals With Gold - Gears of War 4, Halo 5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 17 hours ago / 6,979 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through May 29.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Alien Rage*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Crackdown
|Games On Demand
|67%
|MS Pub Sale
|Crackdown 2
|Games On Demand
|60%
|MS Pub Sale
|Dogfight 1942*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Enemy Front*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Fable Anniversary
|Games On Demand
|60%
|MS Pub Sale
|Fable Trilogy
|Games On Demand
|60%
|MS Pub Sale
|ScreamRide
|Games On Demand
|60%
|MS Pub Sale
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|State of Decay
|Arcade
|70%
|MS Pub Sale
|State of Decay: Breakdown
|Add-On
|72%
|MS Pub Sale
|State of Decay: Lifeline
|Add-On
|72%
|MS Pub Sale
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.
