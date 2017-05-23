PlayStation Plus Subscribers Grow 27 Percent to 26.4 Million - News

/ 7,153 Views

by, posted 17 hours ago

Sony announced the total number of paid PlayStation Plus subscribers has grown 27 percent year-over-year to 26.4 million units.

The total number of active users on the PlayStation Network is now at 70 million. As a comparison, Microsoft announced Xbox Live monthly active users were at 52 million in April.

Sony did not reveal any updated PlayStation 4 hardware figures, however, it is predicting shipment figures of 78 million units by the end of the 2017 fiscal year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles