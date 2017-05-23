Assassin's Creed III and More Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

posted 17 hours ago

Microsoft has added five games to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.

The games are Assassin's Creed III, Matt Hazard: Blood, Bath and Beyond, Shadow Assault Tenchu, Ilomio, and Shinobi.

Shadow Assault/Tenchu, ilomilo and Shinobi are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/ENTCk4DrzJ — Larry Hryb ðŸ’¬ (@majornelson) May 23, 2017

Also, Assassin's Creed III and Matt Hazard: BBB are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/Kqjebu6yzO — Larry Hryb ðŸ’¬ (@majornelson) May 23, 2017

Other recent games include Assault Heroes 2, Commanders: Attack, TimeShift, Call of Duty: Black Ops II,Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2 and Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved.

