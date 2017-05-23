Focus Home Interactive Announces E3 2017 Lineup - News

Focus Home Interactive has announced its lineup of games for E3 2017.

Focus Home will have about a dozen playable stations of demos of some of their titles at its booth.





The publisher has closed-door events for the following titles:

Vampyr (DontNod): 45 minutes of never-before-seen gameplay.

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo): A 15 minutes gameplay walkthrough with developer commentary.

Call of Cthulhu (Cyanide): A gameplay walkthrough with developer commentary.

More information will be released on the following games in face-to-face interviews:

Insurgency: Sandstorm (New World Interactive)

Werewolf: The Apocalypse (Cyanide)

GreedFall (Spiders)

The Surge (Deck13)

