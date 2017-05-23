Cat Quest Coming to PS4 and PC This Summer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 17 hours ago / 7,132 Views
PQube announced it will release Cat Quest for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam this Summer.
View the announcement trailer below:
View the gameplay walkthrough below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Cat Quest is an open-world top-down 2D RPG set in the wonderful world of cats. Engage in intense real-time combat and explore a massive continent and experience the ultimate catventure. Relive the good old days of exploring an overworld map as you raid dungeons for epic loot, complete quests and meet the many furry denizens of the world of Felingard.
After your sister is kidnapped by a mysterious cat known as Drakoth, you come face-to-face with your destiny as part of a long-lost race of dragon slayers called the Dragonblood. Joined by Spirry, your guardian spirit, you set off on a grand catventure to not only save your sister, but also the world that Drakoth has brought to chaos!
