Our World is Ended Announced for PSV - News

/ 7,356 Views

by, posted 18 hours ago

Red Entertainment has announced a new adventure game, Our World is Ended, for the PlayStation Vita. The game will launch in Japan in 2017.





Here are some details on the game via Gematsu:

Story 2017, summer. The members of the young game development company, “Judgment 7,” were enthusiastic about making games that would overthrow the industry. During the programming of an RPG that incorporates augmented reality technology, hentai programmer “Sekai Owari” (alias) carelessly wrote out a demon program that “augments reality.” That day, the hard to bear setting, characters, and story created by Judgment 7 became reality, and the world began moving towards a scenario of destruction. The curtain is about to rise on a painful battle in order to take back the world. Judgment 7 Members Yuuno Hayase (voiced by Ayane Sakura)

Asano Hayase (voiced by Eri Kitamura)

Reiji Gozen (voiced by Ryota Osaka)

Sekai Owari (voiced by Tomokazu Sugita)

Iruka No. 2 (voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka)

Tatiana Alexandrovna Sharapova (voiced by Yumiri Hanamori)

Natsumi Yuuki (voiced by Saori Onishi) Game Flow You’ll advance the story by going back and forth between the real world and the game world. You’ll be able to go to the game world by using the “New World Goggles” augmented reality device. The Selection of Soul System (S.O.S. for short) is a system used during dialogue scenes. As characters’ emotions swell, the several voices (choices) of the protagonist’s heart are displayed on screen. These voices will flow off-screen as time passes. The game is set in Asakusa, the spots of which are represented both in real name and design. Music is being handled by Exit Tunes. Development is currently 70 percent complete.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles