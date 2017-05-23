Raiden V: Director’s Cut Listed on Amazon for PS4 - News

posted 18 hours ago

Amazon has listed Raiden V: Director’s Cut for the PlayStation 4. The game originally released for the Xbox One in May 2016 as Raiden V.

The retail release of the game will come with a CD of the original soundtrack.

The game is listed for an August 22 release, however, it could be a placeholder.

