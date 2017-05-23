Turn-Based RPG The Lost Child Announced for PS4 and PSV - News

/ 7,398 Views

by, posted 18 hours ago

Kadokawa Games announced a new turn-based RPG, The Lost Child, will launch this summer for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

Watch the teaser trailer below:





Takeyasu Sawaki, the director and character designer of El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron, is the lead on the game.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles