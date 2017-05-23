Chaos;Child Listed on Amazon Germany for PS4 and PSV - News

posted 18 hours ago

Amazon Germany has listed Chaos;Child for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

This is the second time the game has been listed by a western retailer. The first time was in January where German retailer 4U2Play listed the game.





Amazon Germany lists June 30 as the release date, however, it is likely a placeholder.

Chaos;Child is currently available in Japan for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, Windows PC, and iOS.

