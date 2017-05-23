Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap Coming to PC in June - News

by, posted 17 hours ago

Publisher DotEmu and developer Lizardcube announced today that Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap will be available on PC on June 8th, 2017. Both Steam and GOG will support the game.

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap, a remake of the 1989 Sega Master System cult classic, is also available on PS4, XOne, and Switch. Check out our review of the game here.

