Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap Coming to PC in June
Publisher DotEmu and developer Lizardcube announced today that Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap will be available on PC on June 8th, 2017. Both Steam and GOG will support the game.
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap, a remake of the 1989 Sega Master System cult classic, is also available on PS4, XOne, and Switch. Check out our review of the game here.
