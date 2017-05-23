Dragon's Dogma Getting Re-Release on Xbox One and PS4

Dragon's Dogma Getting Re-Release on Xbox One and PS4 - News

by Patrick Day-Childs, posted 17 hours ago / 7,139 Views

Capcom's cult classic action RPG Dragon's Dogma is heading to PS4 and Xbox One in the form of a re-release, in both Japan and the west.

The re-release will be the Dark Arisen version of the game, which offers the original game as well as a new quest line, region, and DLC. It's due to launch this fall.


4 Comments

Qwark
Qwark (3 hours ago)

Hopefully this time it runs stable and gets the sequel it deserves instead of an lacklustre MMO.

  • +1
Mystro-Sama
Mystro-Sama (5 hours ago)

Nice. It was one of those games I didn't get to play last gen.

  • +1
Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (15 hours ago)

Fuck. Yes.

  • +1
WagnerPaiva
WagnerPaiva (9 hours ago)

Member?

  • 0
COKTOE
COKTOE (5 hours ago)

I member.

  • +1
WagnerPaiva
WagnerPaiva (4 hours ago)

LOL =D

  • 0