Dragon's Dogma Getting Re-Release on Xbox One and PS4

posted 17 hours ago

Capcom's cult classic action RPG Dragon's Dogma is heading to PS4 and Xbox One in the form of a re-release, in both Japan and the west.

The re-release will be the Dark Arisen version of the game, which offers the original game as well as a new quest line, region, and DLC. It's due to launch this fall.

