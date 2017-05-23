Dragon's Dogma Getting Re-Release on Xbox One and PS4 - NewsPatrick Day-Childs, posted 17 hours ago / 7,139 Views
Capcom's cult classic action RPG Dragon's Dogma is heading to PS4 and Xbox One in the form of a re-release, in both Japan and the west.
The re-release will be the Dark Arisen version of the game, which offers the original game as well as a new quest line, region, and DLC. It's due to launch this fall.
Hopefully this time it runs stable and gets the sequel it deserves instead of an lacklustre MMO.
Nice. It was one of those games I didn't get to play last gen.
Fuck. Yes.
Member?
I member.
- +1
LOL =D
- 0
