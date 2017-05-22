Red Dead Redemption 2 Delayed to Spring 2018 - NewsSalvatore Fidanza, posted 7 hours ago / 5,125 Views
Rockstar has announced via its official website that Red Dead Redemption 2 will no longer be launching this year.
"This outlaw epic set across the vast and unforgiving American heartland will be the first Rockstar game created from the ground up for the latest generation of console hardware, and some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans," reads the statement.
Red Dead Redemption 2 is now scheduled to release in the spring of 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Delay clearly to make sure the Switch, WiiU and Vita ports are all ready for day 1 by Rockstar.
What, no 2ds xl port?!!
Don't forget the Android version...
Those are all in the pipeline just after Rockstar finishes porting GTA5 to the Ouya.
Vita?? AHAHAH thats funny!
Ubisoft and the far cry 5 team are rejoicing
Eh, if Far Cry 5 had actually been a western I'm sure they would have been sweating it, but it turns out Far Cry 5 has a modern setting, so RDR2 probably wouldn't have effected it that much. The main positive for the Far Cry 5 team (and basically every game developer who is releasing a game this fall/Holiday), is that the window is a bit less crowded now.
Good. I couldn't afford it any ways! :D
Good to see Rockstar are still putting quality over all else. If this was an Assasins Creed game it would release on time, broken and with about 100GB of patches to come over the next 6 months...
