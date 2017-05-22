Red Dead Redemption 2 Delayed to Spring 2018 - News

Rockstar has announced via its official website that Red Dead Redemption 2 will no longer be launching this year.

"This outlaw epic set across the vast and unforgiving American heartland will be the first Rockstar game created from the ground up for the latest generation of console hardware, and some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans," reads the statement.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now scheduled to release in the spring of 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

