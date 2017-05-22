Far Cry 5 Teaser Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 14 hours ago / 5,344 Views
Ubisoft has released the teaser trailer for Far Cry 5.
View it below:
The announcement trailer will be released on May 26.
Looks a good deal like the church from the TV series Preacher.
My thoughts exactly!
Get my Justified on.
So Cop it is !
Seems to be modern day, ie. no cowboys and stuff. So... why should I be interested in what will almost certainly be an inferior GTA knockoff?
I don't see how this will be similar to GTA at all. No GTA has ever had a plotline about crazy religious cultists, not even close to that. GTA is usually about playing a criminal yourself, Far Cry is more about fighting criminals and warlords. Gameplay wise Far Cry plays nothing like GTA.
Pretty sure there was a crazy religious cult in GTAV :-P
And eh, doesn't really change anything for me. Never bought Far Cry 3/4 either, just no interested in their modern day games. Loved Primal though so if they did more historic settings like that, or the rumoured cowboy one then I might be interested.
You're right, now that I think back I believe there was a sidequest in GTA V with a cult. But yeah, certainly never in the main storyline has GTA ever been about cults. For me at least, Far Cry is about 5 main things: 1. Really good main villains; 2. Stealth options; 3. Survivalism (hunting and crafting): 4. Gorgeous locations; 5. a nice sandbox to explore. So far I don't see any redflags from what they've revealed about Far Cry 5 so far, assuming the villain is as good as Vaas and Pagin Min, Far Cry 5 should meet all 5 of my requirements.
