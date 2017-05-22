Injustice 2 Tops UK Charts in First Week - News

Injustice 2 debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending May 20.

PlayStation VR game, Farpoint, debuted in second. It i the highest charting VR game ever. Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia debuted in fifth and The Surge debuted in 10th.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week

1. Injustice 2

2. Farpoint

3. Grand Theft Auto V

4. Prey

5. Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. FIFA 17

8. Ghost Recon: Wildlands

9. Rocket League

10. The Surge

