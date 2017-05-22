LawBreakers Coming to PS4 - News

Cliff Blesinzki's studio Boss Key Productions and publisher Nexon announced the upcoming FPS, LawBreakers, is coming to the PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 4 version will launch at the same time as the PC version later this year for $29.99. All future DLC for the game will be free.





Here is an overview of the game:

From the mind of Bleszinski, LawBreakers is set in a brand new futuristic world where the laws of gravity have been turned upside down. A war between the Law and the Breakers rages across a variety of iconic locations such as the boiling oceans of the Santa Monica coastline to the gravity-ravaged Grand Canyon and beyond.

"With LawBreakers, we wanted to honor the skill-based FPS games of yesteryear, all while embracing the new and pushing the genre in our own unique way," said Bleszinski. "We found that messing with gravity, and having it mess with the player, adds a dynamic vertical element that will challenge players of all skill levels to go above their limits. Add in a variety of character role play-styles that go beyond the basic ‘tank, sniper and medic,’ a price point that we feel is fair to the player and the fact that it’s just damn fun to play - we’re confident LawBreakers will be one of the best valued and most challenging FPS games on PC or console."



