Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Switch Launches This Fall in the West

Bandai Namco announced the Nintendo Switch version of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will launch this fall in North America and Europe.

The Switch version of the game will feature ad-hoc play, motion control support, and two player battles on one console using the Joy-Con controllers.





Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

