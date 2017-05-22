New PlayStation Releases This Week - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, Rime - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 15 hours ago / 4,899 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 20 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- ACA NeoGeo The Last Blade, PS4 — Digital
- ACA NeoGeo World Heroes 2, PS4 — Digital
- BugsBox, PS4 — Digital
- Deliriant, PS4 — Digital
- Embers of Mirrim, PS4 — Digital
- Eternal Ring (PS2), PS4 — Digital
- Friday the 13th: The Game, PS4 — Digital
- Get Even, PS4 — Digital
- Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Kung Fury: Street Rage, PS Vita — Digital
- Plantera, PS Vita — Digital
- Portal Knights, PS4 — Digital
- Pox Nora, PS4 — Digital
- Puzzle Showdown 4K, PS4 — Digital
- Rime, PS4 — Retail
- Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- SmuggleCraft, PS4 — Digital
- Spellspire, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Star Ocean: Till the End of Time (PS2), PS4 — Digital
- Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception, PS4, PS Vita — Digital, Retail
