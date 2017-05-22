New PlayStation Releases This Week - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, Rime - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 20 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

ACA NeoGeo The Last Blade , PS4 — Digital

, PS4 — Digital ACA NeoGeo World Heroes 2 , PS4 — Digital

, PS4 — Digital BugsBox , PS4 — Digital

, PS4 — Digital Deliriant , PS4 — Digital

, PS4 — Digital Embers of Mirrim , PS4 — Digital

, PS4 — Digital Eternal Ring (PS2) , PS4 — Digital

, PS4 — Digital Friday the 13th: The Game , PS4 — Digital

, PS4 — Digital Get Even , PS4 — Digital

, PS4 — Digital Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 , PS4 — Digital, Retail

, PS4 — Digital, Retail Kung Fury: Street Rage , PS Vita — Digital

, PS Vita — Digital Plantera , PS Vita — Digital

, PS Vita — Digital Portal Knights , PS4 — Digital

, PS4 — Digital Pox Nora , PS4 — Digital

, PS4 — Digital Puzzle Showdown 4K , PS4 — Digital

, PS4 — Digital Rime , PS4 — Retail

, PS4 — Retail Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada , PS4 — Digital, Retail

, PS4 — Digital, Retail SmuggleCraft , PS4 — Digital

, PS4 — Digital Spellspire , PS4, PS Vita — Digital

, PS4, PS Vita — Digital Star Ocean: Till the End of Time (PS2) , PS4 — Digital

, PS4 — Digital Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception, PS4, PS Vita — Digital, Retail

