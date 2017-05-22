New PlayStation Releases This Week - Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, Rime

by William D'Angelo, posted 15 hours ago / 4,899 Views

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 20 games in total will release this week.

 

Here is the full list of games:

  • ACA NeoGeo The Last BladePS4 — Digital 
  • ACA NeoGeo World Heroes 2PS4 — Digital 
  • BugsBoxPS4 — Digital 
  • DeliriantPS4 — Digital
  • Embers of MirrimPS4 — Digital
  • Eternal Ring (PS2)PS4 — Digital
  • Friday the 13th: The GamePS4 — Digital 
  • Get EvenPS4 — Digital 
  • Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2PS4 — Digital, Retail
  • Kung Fury: Street RagePS Vita — Digital
  • PlanteraPS Vita — Digital
  • Portal KnightsPS4 — Digital
  • Pox NoraPS4 — Digital
  • Puzzle Showdown 4KPS4 — Digital
  • RimePS4 — Retail
  • Samurai Warriors: Spirit of SanadaPS4 — Digital, Retail
  • SmuggleCraftPS4 — Digital
  • SpellspirePS4, PS Vita — Digital 
  • Star Ocean: Till the End of Time (PS2)PS4 — Digital
  • Utawarerumono: Mask of DeceptionPS4, PS Vita — Digital, Retail

