Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 Trailer Released - News

/ 5,010 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

Atlus has released a new trailer for the upcoming roguelike dungeon RPG, Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2.

View it below:

Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 will launch for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan on August 31. No word yet on a release in the west.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles