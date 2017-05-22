The 25th Ward: The Silver Case Remake Announced - News

Grasshopper Manufacture announced it is remaking the 2005 mobile game, The 25th Ward: The Silver Case.

The game was described as an "almost a full remake, including the scenario." No other information was released.

View the trailer below:

The developer also announced that it will release the PlayStation 4 version of its remastered The Silver Case in Japan.



