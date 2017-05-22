PlayStation Live From E3 2017 Schedule Revealed - News

Sony has revealed the schedule for PlayStation Live From E3 2017. You can watch everything at live.playstation.com, Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

There will be four days of new game demos, developer interviews, and new trailers.

Here is the complete schedule:

Monday, June 12 | PlayStation Live From E3 2017 featuring the PlayStation Media Showcase | 5:00 PM Pacific Time

| PlayStation Live From E3 2017 featuring the PlayStation Media Showcase | Tuesday, June 13 | PlayStation Live From E3 2017 programming | 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM Pacific Time

| PlayStation Live From E3 2017 programming | Wednesday, June 14 | PlayStation Live From E3 2017 programming | 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM Pacific Time

| PlayStation Live From E3 2017 programming | Thursday, June 15 | PlayStation Live From E3 2017 programming | 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM Pacific Time

