Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack Coming to Switch on August 31 - News

by, posted 15 hours ago

Inti Creates announced Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack will launch for the Nintendo Switch on August 31 worldwide via the Nintendo eShop. The game is a collection of Azure Striker Gunvolt and Azure Striker Gunvolt 2.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Azure Striker Gunvolt Striker Pack contains both Azure Striker Gunvolt and Azure Striker Gunvolt 2, two of our flagship games that originally made their home on the Nintendo 3DS. With the release of the Switch version of the Striker Pack, there are a host of new features, improvements, and bonus content that make it the truly complete version of the Azure Striker Gunvolt experience. Let’s take a look at what’s in store!



