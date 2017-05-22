Mighty Gunvolt Burst Launches for Switch and 3DS in June - News

Inti Creates announced Mighty Gunvolt Burst will launch for the Nintendo Switch on June 15 worldwide, and for the Nintendo 3DS on June 28 in Japan and June 29 in North America and Europe.

View the trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The game systems have been completely revamped and powered up with lots of new additions, including a deep character customization system that lets you mold and shape your character into the ultimate hero that works best for you! The classic pixel style graphics have also been completely redone to blur the line between 8-bit and 16-bit and take you back to the golden age of 2D action games! Gunvolt from Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 and Beck from Mighty No. 9 make their return as playable characters! Find out what happens when their home worlds intertwine in the realm of virtual reality!

