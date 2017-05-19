PS4 vs Wii in Europe – VGChartz Gap Charts – March 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 15 hours ago / 15,417 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PlayStation 4 Vs. Wii Europe:
Gap change in latest month: 217,769 – PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 150,919 – Wii
Total Lead: 137,563 – PS4
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 22,664,847
Wii Total Sales: 22,527,284
During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when compared with the Wii by 217,769 units. In the last 12 months the gap has grown in favor of the Wii by 150,919 units. The PS4 has retaken the lead and currently leads by 137,563 units.
The Wii launched in December 2006 in Europe, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 22.66 million units, while the Wii sold 22.53 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Now that's one close duel!
It is, but it won't end well for the Wii xP
- +1
1 Comments