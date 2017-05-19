Xbox Live Multiplayer Free This Weekend on Xbox One and Xbox 360 - News

Microsoft announced Xbox Live multiplayer will be free this weekend for all Xbox One and Xbox 360 owners.

The Multiplayer All-Access free weekend has already started and will run through Sunday, May 21.

