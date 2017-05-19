Tekken 7 Story Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 16 hours ago / 5,273 Views
Bandai Namco has released the story trailer for Tekken 7.
View it below:
Tekken 7 launches for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on June 2.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Its been hard to find a fighting game to take me away from Killer Instinct. SFV and MKX both failed to keep me interested after afew hours. Maybe Tekken 7 can do what others couldnt?
I'll keep my eye on this. I have fond memories of Tekken 6. I even got wrapped up in the single player campaign.
I guess Lei, Jaycee, Zafina and Anna won't be in the roster at release but I really hope they'll be added later or I'll be really disappointed :/
