Destiny 2 Info Blowout, Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer Released

Activision and Bungie has released the official gameplay trailer for Destiny 2, as well as releasing new information on the game.

View the trailer below:

Read the information released on Destiny 2 below:

CAMPAIGN

The first gameplay reveal viewers were treated to was a look at Destiny 2’s opening story mission from the campaign, which looks cinematic and inspiring. The scene opens on the initial level ‘Homecoming’ where your Guardian responds to an emergency in the Last Safe City, and to help set the stage, here’s what you need to know going into the campaign:

“Humanity has fallen to an overwhelming invasion force, led by Lord Ghaul, the imposing commander of the brutal Red Legion. He has stripped Guardians of their power, and forced the survivors to flee their home. Players will venture out into our solar system to discover an arsenal of weapons and devastating new combat abilities. To defeat the Red Legion and confront Ghaul, they must reunite humanity’s scattered heroes, stand together, and fight back to reclaim our home.”

That sounds both grim and exciting at the same time, and we can’t wait to see more of the story as we try to defend mankind from annihilation.

STRIKE

Strikes are cooperative modes in Destiny optimized for a fireteam of three players as they battle their way through multiple enemies. Strikes will be returning in Destiny 2, and players at the gameplay reveal were treated to a look at one entitled “The Inverted Spire,” which takes place on the new world of Nessus. The enemy Cabal have awoken something deep beneath the surface, and it’s up to you and your follow Guardians to confront it.

COMPETITIVE

The PVP action in Destiny is home to some of the most intense battles across the cosmos, and Destiny 2 takes it to a whole new level as players engage in new 4v4 battles in The Crucible. At the gameplay reveal, teams engaged each other in an exciting new mode on a brand-new map:

Countdown is a new competitive mode where players spawn on either Offense or Defense, and when the round ends you swap sides and roles. The goal is to plant a bomb at the enemy base, and then defend it until it explodes. Each round is worth one point. First team to six wins. To revive a teammate, you must use a revive token. Power weapon ammo is only granted to the one player who pulls it. Working as a team is the key to victory.

Midtown is an abandoned part of the City. When the Red Legion invaded, they completely ignored this sector of the City in their takeover. The Legion deemed Midtown was of no tactical importance. Lord Shaxx agrees, which is why it was chosen as a Crucible arena in the first place.

WORLDS

Destiny 2 unfolds across the backdrop of familiar places, along with four stunning new worlds.

European Dead Zone – The largest destination yet featuring a lush forest, abandoned town, a cave system below the surface, and a Red Legion military base to explore and contest.

Titan – One of Saturn’s Moons where Commander Zavala is regrouping at the hands of Ghaul. There is no land on Titan. Instead, players explore a series of Golden Age platforms surrounded by a rolling ocean.

Nessus – a strange and unstable planetoid that has been fully consumed by the Vex where players will find Cayde-6 is caught up in his own adventures in a stunning landscape of sheer walls, lush canyons, and creepy Vex caverns.

Io – A moon of Jupiter, where Ikora Rey has gone in search of answers. Io is the last known site the Traveler visited during the Golden Age, it’s now occupied by our enemies.

FEATURES

Along with the gripping new campaign and additional worlds to explore comes new and returning features, including:

New Director

Your guide throughout Destiny 2 in your search for Adventures, Lost Sectors, new Public Events, and more. Players can pick a landing zone, explore, and seamlessly jump into other activities in game.

Adventures

Shorter missions with self-contained stories for players to learn more about the Destiny 2 universe and the characters that live there.

Lost Sectors

Scattered, enemy dungeon layers throughout the world you can discover with unique boss enemies guarding treasure to earn.

Public Events

Unique, optional, dynamic combat activities that players can join on the fly as they roam around the world solo or with other players.

Guided Games

A new feature that brings solo players and clan communities together to play Destiny 2’s most challenging activities including Raids, Trials and Nightfall Strikes.

Clan Creation Feature

New integrated system that allows friends to bring their community and unique culture to the forefront of Destiny 2. Clans have been fully integrated into the game and will provide official banners, invitations, and their own rewards and experience systems for all members.

Play Solo or with Friends

Story Campaign – Narrative of Destiny 2’s cinematic story where players can also explore in Adventures, Patrols, Lost Sectors, Quests, and Public Events.

Join Friends to Complete Cooperative Experiences

Strikes – Three-player missions in Destiny 2.

The Raid – Six-player missions with incredible challenges and rewards.

Face-off Against Opponents in Competitive Experiences

The Crucible: Competitive 4v4 PvP Gameplay with New Modes and Maps

