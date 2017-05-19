The King of Fighters XIV: Steam Edition Launches June 15 - News

SNK announced The King of Fighters XIV: Steam Edition will launch for Windows PC via Steam on June 15.

Here is an overview of the game:

The King of Fighters XIV is the newest entry in the acclaimed The King of Fighters series of fighting games. Lead by veteran creator and Fatal Fury creator Yasuyuki Oda, The King of Fighters XIV takes the iconic gameplay that the series is known for while implementing new 3D visuals, a first for a mainline entry in the series! Featuring a robust roster of 50 characters in the base game along with four DLC characters, including both returning fan favorites and new characters, this entry is perfect for veterans and newcomers alike!

The King of Fighters XIV: Steam Edition Deluxe Pack

The Deluxe Pack includes the following bonus content:

Four DLC characters – Rock Howard, Vanessa, Ryuji Yamazaki, Whip

– Rock Howard, Vanessa, Ryuji Yamazaki, Whip 10 DLC Costumes – Classic Kyo / Nightmare Geese / Athena ’98 Version / Shun’ei: Kung-Fu Suit / Nakoruru: Kamuikotan Girls’ School Uniform / Classic Iori / Meitenkun: Pajamas / Kula: Sundress / Sylvie: Little Red Riding Hood / Angel: Diabla

– Classic Kyo / Nightmare Geese / Athena ’98 Version / Shun’ei: Kung-Fu Suit / Nakoruru: Kamuikotan Girls’ School Uniform / Classic Iori / Meitenkun: Pajamas / Kula: Sundress / Sylvie: Little Red Riding Hood / Angel: Diabla Digital Artbook – Includes never-before-seen concept art and design materials for all 4 DLC characters. King of Fighters fans should not miss out on this!

– Includes never-before-seen concept art and design materials for all 4 DLC characters. King of Fighters fans should not miss out on this! Digital Soundtrack – A special soundtrack that includes recently released tracks, for a total of 30 tracks that you can enjoy at any time.

The King of Fighters XIV: Steam Edition

DLC content:

Two FREE DLC Costumes! – Kyo Kusanagi (Classic Kyo) and Geese Howard (Nightmare Geese)

Game Features

54 Fighters: One of the largest character rosters ever in the King of Fighters Series! – In addition to the original roster of 50 characters, 4 DLC characters join the fight! Iconic characters as well as new challengers duke it out in The King of Fighters XIV: Steam Edition for epic battles.

One of the largest character rosters ever in the King of Fighters Series! – In addition to the original roster of 50 characters, 4 DLC characters join the fight! Iconic characters as well as new challengers duke it out in The King of Fighters XIV: Steam Edition for epic battles. New Chapter: A Brand New King of Fighters Saga! – The King of Fighters Series’ storyline has been continuing over the Orochi, Nests, and Ash sagas. King of Fighters‘ rich story has NOT finished, and returns in a brand new exciting story arc with The King of Fighters XIV: Steam Edition.

A Brand New King of Fighters Saga! – The King of Fighters Series’ storyline has been continuing over the Orochi, Nests, and Ash sagas. King of Fighters‘ rich story has NOT finished, and returns in a brand new exciting story arc with The King of Fighters XIV: Steam Edition. 3-on-3: King of Fighters‘ traditional game system is back! – Select your favorite 3 fighters from the game’s robust character roster, and fight to victory via King of Fighters‘ traditional “3-on-3 Team Battle” game system.

King of Fighters‘ traditional game system is back! – Select your favorite 3 fighters from the game’s robust character roster, and fight to victory via King of Fighters‘ traditional “3-on-3 Team Battle” game system. A Plethora Of Game Modes: The King of Fighters XIV: Steam Edition features a large variety of game modes such as Story Mode, VS Mode, and a Gallery Mode for the best King of Fighters XIV experience ever.

The King of Fighters XIV: Steam Edition features a large variety of game modes such as Story Mode, VS Mode, and a Gallery Mode for the best King of Fighters XIV experience ever. Party Battle: A new fighting game experience – Duke it out with as many as six people (three players on each team) in VS Online “Party Battle”! Feel the heat of an authentic fighting game tournament experience.

A new fighting game experience – Duke it out with as many as six people (three players on each team) in VS Online “Party Battle”! Feel the heat of an authentic fighting game tournament experience. Rush: A new feature aimed at easing beginners into the battle system – The newly introduced “Rush” feature allows even novice players to perform combos by pressing Light Punch repeatedly.

A new feature aimed at easing beginners into the battle system – The newly introduced “Rush” feature allows even novice players to perform combos by pressing Light Punch repeatedly. Climax Cancel: Ultimate Combos!: The combo system has evolved in The King of Fighters XIV, allowing players to execute a Climax Super Special Move from a Super Special Move in the same combo for astonishing damage.

