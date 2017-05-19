9 Indie Games Announced for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 16 hours ago / 5,818 Views
Nine indie games have been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch in a new video released by Nintendo.
View it below:
Here is the list of confirmed titles:
- BackSlash from Skeleton Crew Studio (BitSummit page)
- Cat Quest from The Gentlebros (Steam Greenlight page)
- Dusty Raging Fist from PD Design Studio (Official website, BitSummit page)
- Levels+ from Flow (Official website)
- L.F.O. – Lost Future Omega from Kusamochi Factory’s Workshop (Steam Greenlight page)
- Nine Parchments from Frozenbyte (Official website)
- Owlboy from D-Pad Studio (Official website)
- She Remembered Caterpillars from Jumpsuit Entertainment UG (Official website, Steam page)
- YIIK: A Postmodern RPG from Ackk Studios (Official website)
Thanks Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
