Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia Gets Season Pass Trailer - News

by, posted 16 hours ago

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia that focuses on the Season Pass.

View it below:





Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia is now available for the Nintendo 3DS.

