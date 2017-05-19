Inti Creates Announces Mighty Gunvolt Burst & Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack for Switch - News

/ 317 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

At Bitsummit in Kyoto, developer Inti Creates announced two new titles for the Nintendo Switch: Mighty Gunvolt Burst and Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack.

Mighty Gunvolt Burst is the sequel to Mighty Gunvolt, the bite-sized 2D action game that Inti Creates released in 2014 alongside Azure Striker Gunvolt.

According to Inti Creates, Burst's game systems have been completely revamped and it comes with several new additions, including a "deep character customization system that lets you mold and shape your character into the ultimate hero that works best for you." Gunvolt from Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 and Beck from Mighty No. 9 will be playable characters. On Switch, players can use an ability called Dowsing that triggers HD rumble near a suspicious area.

Mighty Gunvolt Burst arrives on Switch as a digital-only title on June 15. A digital 3DS version will become available July 12. Both versions will retail for $9.99.

The Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack contains both Azure Striker Gunvolt and Azure Striker Gunvolt 2, two of Inti Creates' flagship games originally released on 3DS. The Switch version of the Striker Pack includes a host of new features, improvements, and bonus content that make it the "complete version of the Azure Striker Gunvolt experience," according to the developer.

The Striker Pack will arrive on Switch, upgraded from 30 FPS to 60 FPS and with the entire DLC catalog pre-loaded. It will support the Switch Pro Controller and HD rumble. It launches on Switch on August 31, for a price TBD.

More Articles